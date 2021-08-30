SEVEN KILLED IN HONDE VALLEY CRASH



SEVEN people died while 13 others were seriously injured after a vehicle they were travelling in veered off the road, overturned once and landed on its side in Honde Valley, Manicaland province, on Sunday.

The accident took place along Melbourne-Aberfoyle Road on approaching the 30km peg.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the accident yesterday saying the victims were farmers ferrying bananas for sale when the driver of the Mercedes-Benz Atego truck lost control after failing to negotiate a curve.

“Circumstances are that a 35-year-old male adult was driving a Mercedes-Benz Atego truck along Melbourne-Aberfoyle Road with 23 passengers on board and 65 bags of bananas. On approaching the 30km peg, the driver failed to negotiate a curve and was out control of the vehicle. The vehicle veered off the road, overturned once and landed on its side,” he said.

“Seven passengers died on the spot, while 13 were seriously injured. The bodies were ferried to Hauna District Hospital for post-mortem, while the injured were referred to the same institution for treatment.”

The seven victims were identified as Gracious Masuka (49), Judah Katamabarare (32), Tendai Moses Mangemba (48), Tsitsi Makwiyana (14), Abel Rutope (24), Ethel Jenjani (41) and Sarah Njumira (44).

In a related incident, a bus operating under the Zupco franchise overturned and injured several passengers in Kambuzuma, Harare, yesterday morning. Nyathi also confirmed the accident. Newsday