SELLOUTS : MDC A ATTACK MWONZORA MPs

THE MDC Alliance has accused legislators who became MPs on its ticket and dumped the party for the MDC-T led by Douglas Mwonzora in order to retain their positions of being sellouts who sacrificed the electorate for selfish gains.

This followed the announcement by Mwonzora last week of an MDC-T shadow Cabinet comprising legislators who used the MDC Alliance ticket to get into Parliament, including chairperson Morgen Komichi (Defence and War Veterans), Vincent Tsvangirai (Youth, Sports and Culture), Khalipani Phugeni (ICT), Tapiwa Mashakada (Finance and Economic Development), Yvonne Musarurwa (Environment) and Brian Dube (Foreign Affairs).

The MDC-T list also has Peter Moyo (State Security), Ruth Labode (Health), and Tichivanani Mavetera (Transport), among others.

MDC Alliance deputy national spokesperson Felix Magalela Sibanda said it was a waste of time for the Mwonzora faction to appoint a shadow Cabinet when it had no following.

“The so-called appointees are opportunists and Mwonzora is trying to cause confusion on the part of the electorate.

“Dube, who claims to be a legal mind, was elected into office on an MDC Alliance ticket in Gweru, where people are now labelling him a sell-out,” Sibanda said.

“They are all opportunists looking for power and we are not worried about them. “We are not surprised by these opportunists. The MDC-T has no followers and Mwonzora’s legitimacy was only directed by the courts,” he said.

Sibanda said the so-called shadow Cabinet had exposed that Mwonzora had no qualified personnel to lead government departments and portfolios.

“Some of them are known opportunists trotting for high posts in any and every political formation, like Komichi and Mashakada. “The majority of the so-called appointees suffer from the power hunger syndrome,” he said.

“It’s no longer a guess as to who still represents the people after some of our MPs emerged as shadow ministers for an anti-electorate Mwonzora group.” Newsday