SCHOOL DRAGGED TO COURT AFTER WITHHOLDING RESULTS

THE Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) has taken authorities at Fatima High School, Matabeleland North, to task for withholding Ordinary Level and Advanced Level examination results for two students over outstanding fees.

Wellington Nyoni, who wrote his “O” and “A” Level examinations in 2015 and 2017 respectively, has not had access to his results alongside Sithembinkosi Ndlovu who sat for her “O” Levels examinations in 2016.

Government has been paying fees for the two since their parents and guardians are ex-combatants.The withholding of examinations results was ruled illegal by the courts in 2018.

“Upon being engaged by Prisca Dube of ZLHR, Fatima High School headmaster only identified as B Moyo advised the human rights lawyer that he was not aware of the matters and requested that both Nyoni and Ndlovu should report at the school and see him to have the issues resolved,” the ZLHR said in a statement on Monday.

“ZLHR has resorted to using litigation in order to compel several school authorities to release results which they would have withheld to induce parents and guardians to pay outstanding school fees, thereby, impeding the progress of students to pursue their education desires.”

In 2018, High Court judge Justice Nicholas Mathonsi ruled that the refusal by authorities at Ihlathi High School in Bulawayo to release ”O” Level results for a student over non-payment of school fees was unlawful as it infringed on the student’s constitutional rights enshrined in section 75 and 81 of the Constitution.

Justice Mathonsi referred the matter to the Constitutional Court.

Justice Mathonsi granted the order after Prudence Moyo, who was represented by Bruce Masamvu of Dube-Tachiona Tsvangirai Legal Practitioners, petitioned the High Court seeking the release of her examination results, which had been withheld for two years.

The school authorities had withheld the results since 2016 to induce payment of $412,50 in outstanding fees. Newsday