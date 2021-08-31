SA LOOTING : BUSINESSWOMAN UNMASKED, CHARGED

The woman behind the infamous Twitter account @African Soil — “Sphithiphithi Evaluator” — has been unmasked as a former bank employee who lived in Bloemfontein before relocating to Johannesburg.
Zamaswazi Zinhle Majozi, 36, of Leondale, Germiston in
Ekurhuleni, became the 18th person to be arrested on charges of incitement of
public violence after the looting of shops that started in KwaZulu-Natal and
spread to Gauteng in July as a reaction to the arrest of former president Jacob
Zuma.
Another suspect, a 35-year-old man, also appeared on Monday
at the Pietermaritzburg magistrate's court in a session held in camera as an
identity parade is to be held soon.
Sowetan has established that Majozi, whose lawyer told the
court she owned a company with her husband, actually owned two companies.
According to a company search, Majozi and her husband
jointly owned a communications firm and a catering company. Both companies are
operating from Leondale, where the couple has been residing since 2018. Majozi
moved to Johannesburg with her husband in 2011.
The couple could not be reached for comment last night as
their phones rang unanswered.
Hawks spokesperson Col Katlego Mogale said Majozi, who is a
staunch Zuma supporter, was arrested on Saturday for inciting public violence
using her Twitter account, which has 67,900 followers.
At the time, the police could not say which tweets were
under scrutiny. However, Sowetan also discovered on Monday night that all her
tweets before August 15 had been deleted.
The mother of two appeared at the Germiston magistrate's
court on Monday, where she was granted R3,000 bail with conditions that she
must surrender her passport and report to the nearest police station daily.
Her court appearance was thrown into controversy after
journalists were asked to apply to report on her case with her identity and
photos. The magistrate asked the media to apply for permission, which was
opposed by Majozi's unnamed lawyer.
NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said they were unable
to release Majozi’s identity as there was a pending judgment on the matter.
“The media had made an application to publish her identity
and the defence lawyer opposed it. The court reserved judgment for October 18.
We [NPA] cannot publish her name until the court has indicated what should be
done. The NPA does not decide but the magistrate,” said Mjonondwane.
Majozi’s lawyer refused to divulge any information about
his client. In court there were no friends or relatives who came to support her
as she made her first appearance.
The case was postponed to October 18 for further
investigations. SowetanLIVE
