RUNAWAY GIRL FORCED INTO MARRIAGE

A 14-year-old girl from Rusape’s Hondoma village has been forced into marriage although noone seems to worry about the illegalities. The girl’s grandparents, irked by her three-day disappearance after running off with a 20-year-old boyfriend , forced her to be with the boy A as his wife.

The girl was forced to pack her belongings and led to her lover Tapiwa Chitsumba’s home. Tapiwa’s mother Spiwe Kubocha is reported to be abusing the girl.

The girl’s parents Olinda Makashu and Maxwell Muzembe separated before acquiring a birth certificate for her and Muzembe’s parents have been looking after her when she was eight months old.

The girl told H-Metro that her tears have not been drying following the forced marriage where her supposed in-laws are ever insulting her for eloping.

“I am experiencing sleepless nights over what I am going through in the hands of my so called mother-in-law,” said the girl in tears. “I was forced into this marriage on the 5th of this month but I was not pregnant.

“Life has become tough for my grandmother and grandfather. My parents separated and my mother is based in Mutare and they never supported me as well as not acquiring a birth certificate for me to this day.

“After being forced into this marriage, my mother-in-law is ever insulting me, describing me as a blowing wind she said would come to pass. Hanzi takaingwa nemhepo pano asi ndinovimba kuti neminamto ichapfuura zvayo.

“Iyezvino ndirikunzwa mudumbu zvekuti ndinovimba kuti ndave nemimba asi murume wacho anouya apo neapo handisi kubvumirwa kugara naye asi anoshandira pedyo nepamba.

“I am experiencing sleepless nights because of insulting words being uttered by my mother-in-law,” she said.

The victim’s grandmother only identified as Gogo Rebecca confirmed giving her into marriage arguing that Tapiwa had taken away her virginity.

“Villagers are spreading falsehoods that the girl was given into marriage due to poverty,” said Gogo Rebecca.

“She returned home after three days saying she was at Tapiwa’s house and I could not allow her in my house when her virginity had been taken away.

“Her mother left this girl while she was eight months old and I am the one who has been looking after her and she is yet to acquire a birth certificate,” said Gogo Rebecca.

The mother-in-law Kubocha and her husband John Chitsumba of Africa Apostolic (Mwazha) Church confirmed their animosity towards the eloping of the girl saying four women brought her despite their plea to pay the damage while she remains at her grandmother’s house.

“To be honest I am not happy at all with this because she was forced to stay with my son because they know that he is gainfully employed,” said Kubocha.

“Yes my son damaged the girl; we accept responsibility and we were prepared to pay the damage while the girl remains under her guardian’s custody.

“Kuita muroora mwana mudoko akadai here pamusha hazvivaraidze,” she said angrily. The father-in-law Chitsumba had no kind words with the victim describing her as too loose to be his daughter in-law.

“Yes my son made a mistake by taking this girl for three days but her behaviour in the village is bad but we have nothing to do. The girl was forced to pack her belongings and brought here by four women and we were left with no choice other than accepting this young girl.

“We are going to pay lobola according to custom,” said Chitsumba. Tapiwa told H-Metro that he had since approached his employer to allow him stay with his wife he said was ever in tears.

“I have accepted to take my wife and she informed me about what she is going through under my parents,” said Tapiwa.

“I informed my employer about this development and if all goes well upon her return from South Africa I would be staying with my wife,” said Tapiwa. H Metro