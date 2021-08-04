ROKI, KOFI SONG CELEBRATES ED

INTERNATIONALLY-ACCLAIMED Congolese rumba artist Kofi Olomidé’s collaboration with local urban groover Rockford “Roki” Josphat on a project titled Patati Patata, which was released yesterday, has divided public opinion after the song turned out to be an endorsement of President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s leadership.

Patati Patata, which is accompanied by a video featuring raunchy-dancer Beverly Sibanda, was received with applause by Zanu PF supporters, while others called it a propaganda song for the ruling party.

Roki, whose career is on the mend following the release of his trending song, Uchandifunga last month that has broken a views record on YouTube, became the butt of public attack after incorporating pro-Mnangagwa chants in the song.

The song, produced by Oskid, also features Tanzanian singer Rayvanny. The song has divided opinion among music followers.

Kofi, who came to Harare three weeks ago courtesy of Affirmative Action Group vice-president and controversial prophet Passion Java, praised the empowerment lobby group. The song has been accused of being a campaign tool for Mnangagwa.

Mnangagwa’s spokesperson George Charamba wrote glowingly about the song on his Twitter handle, @Jamwanda2.

Information ministry secretary Ndavaningi Mangwana tweeted: “The globalisation of ED’s brand is unstoppable. #TrustED.”

Journalist Hopewell Chin’ono said getting praises from Kofi was not a sign of being “Number 1”, but a sign of desperation for adulation by those behind the deceitful propaganda project.

“A man, who rapes a 15-year-old child then praises a dictator who is causing pain and misery to his citizens cannot be supported regardless of his talent.

“It is unconscionable for anyone with even half a brain to twerk supporting such nonsense,” Chin’ono said.

“Paying money to get a shout out on a music record to a man who beats up women and was actually deported from Kenya for doing so is a sign of desperation.”

MDC Alliance spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere, on her Facebook page wrote: “So, your ‘plan’ is to capture artists, make them sing your praises and then you (think you) will suddenly become popular?

“It will not work. The people can see from their pockets that the country is going in the wrong direction. Rumba propaganda will not change this. We need new leaders.” Newsday