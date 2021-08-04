ROKI, KOFI SONG CELEBRATES ED

INTERNATIONALLY-ACCLAIMED Congolese rumba artist Kofi Olomidé’s collaboration with local urban groover Rockford “Roki” Josphat on a project titled Patati Patata, which was released yesterday, has divided public opinion after the song turned out to be an endorsement of President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s leadership.
Patati Patata, which is accompanied by a video featuring
raunchy-dancer Beverly Sibanda, was received with applause by Zanu PF
supporters, while others called it a propaganda song for the ruling party.
Roki, whose career is on the mend following the release of
his trending song, Uchandifunga last month that has broken a views record on
YouTube, became the butt of public attack after incorporating pro-Mnangagwa
chants in the song.
The song, produced by Oskid, also features Tanzanian singer
Rayvanny. The song has divided opinion among music followers.
Kofi, who came to Harare three weeks ago courtesy of
Affirmative Action Group vice-president and controversial prophet Passion Java,
praised the empowerment lobby group. The
song has been accused of being a campaign tool for Mnangagwa.
Mnangagwa’s spokesperson George Charamba wrote glowingly about the song on his Twitter
handle, @Jamwanda2.
Information ministry secretary Ndavaningi Mangwana tweeted:
“The globalisation of ED’s brand is unstoppable. #TrustED.”
Journalist Hopewell Chin’ono said getting praises from Kofi
was not a sign of being “Number 1”, but a sign of desperation for adulation by
those behind the deceitful propaganda project.
“A man, who rapes a 15-year-old child then praises a
dictator who is causing pain and misery to his citizens cannot be supported
regardless of his talent.
“It is unconscionable for anyone with even half a brain to
twerk supporting such nonsense,” Chin’ono said.
“Paying money to get a shout out on a music record to a man
who beats up women and was actually deported from Kenya for doing so is a sign
of desperation.”
MDC Alliance spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere, on her Facebook
page wrote: “So, your ‘plan’ is to capture artists, make them sing your praises
and then you (think you) will suddenly become popular?
“It will not work. The people can see from their pockets
that the country is going in the wrong direction. Rumba propaganda will not
change this. We need new leaders.” Newsday
0 comments:
Post a Comment