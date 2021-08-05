ROKI : I AM BACK AT THE TOP

ROCKFORD “Roki” Josphat says Koffi Olomide is a creative genius who was heaven sent to help revive a somewhat ‘ailing’ career.
This follows the instant impact of his brand new song and
video Patati Patata featuring the Congolese rhumba supremo and Tanzanian star,
Rayvanny.
It was co-produced by East Africa’s most sought sound
engineer Lizer Classic and his award-winning Zimbabwean counterpart, Oskid.
Although the refreshing collabo has made some tremendous
traction on social media with the usual keyboard warriors shooting it down,
Roki reckons he was back to the apex.
“Koffi Olomide is a no doubt a genius who has taught me a
lot during his short stint in the country that led us to record this collabo.
“It was indeed an amazing experience working with Koffi
because I was really working with the best there is on the continent.
“We really clicked well in the studio, everything went
according to plan and right now we have just did something together with the
blessings of the man of the God (Prophet Passion) who came into my life at the
tight time,” he said.
Roki could not be drawn into commenting on social media
users who had already began shooting down the song’s depth.
However, most of them had had a change of mind after
watching its videos, making a shocking U-turn to endorse the song as a triumph.
In his own words, Roki said: “I haven’t seen what they
(social media users) are saying. However, there are some versions of the song
which leaked but the main one will be posted by the man of God – Passion Java.
“I’m just glad that I worked with the best on this song,
which has always been my wish. I’m looking forward to more big collaborations
after this one and the man of God will be leading us.”
Despite the instant impact of his song, the evolving urban
grooves stalwart said he would not rest on his laurels.
He said that it was high time he invests in linguistics to
enhance his communication skills. H Metro
