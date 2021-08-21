ROBBERS RANSACK BUSINESSMAN'S HOUSE, FLEE WITH US$5 500

Armed robbers ransacked prominent Chiredzi businessman Five Muchehiwa’s house in Westhood, Chiredzi in the wee hours of Wednesday and went away with US$5 500, R28 000 and several cellphones worth thousands of dollars.

The case was confirmed by Masvingo Police Spokesperson Kudakwashe Dhewa who urges members of the public not to keep large sums of cash at home.

Sources said that six unidentified men who were armed with pistols and machetes pounced at Muchehiwa’s residence at around 1am and demanded cash. Muchehiwa runs the Chigarapasi which is the biggest beerhall in Chiredzi.

They forced open the main door and entered the room where Martha Muchehiwa the mother of the businessman was sleeping and demanded to her son.

The shocked woman screamed and Muchehiwa came to check and he was confronted by six men, three of them with pistols while a fourth carried a machete. One of them switched on the lights and hit Muchehiwa who fell down in shock.

They demanded cash and assaulted Muchehiwa’s wife, Sharon Chawada who handed over R28 000 to the robbers.

They ransacked the house and took away US$5 500 and RTGS$22 000, collected keys to the gate and a D4D Toyota Hilux, a Samsung S10 Samsung S21, Gtel X7 and disappeared.

James, a brother to Muchehiwa called the Police. The robbers are still at large.

The incident happened barely a week after four armed robbers masquerading as police officers were arrested in Chiredzi. Masvingo Mirror