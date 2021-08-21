ROBBERS RANSACK BUSINESSMAN'S HOUSE, FLEE WITH US$5 500

Armed robbers ransacked prominent Chiredzi businessman Five Muchehiwa’s house in Westhood, Chiredzi in the wee hours of Wednesday and went away with US$5 500, R28 000 and several cellphones worth thousands of dollars.
The case was confirmed by Masvingo Police Spokesperson
Kudakwashe Dhewa who urges members of the public not to keep large sums of cash
at home.
Sources said that six unidentified men who were armed with
pistols and machetes pounced at Muchehiwa’s residence at around 1am and
demanded cash. Muchehiwa runs the Chigarapasi which is the biggest beerhall in
Chiredzi.
They forced open the main door and entered the room where
Martha Muchehiwa the mother of the businessman was sleeping and demanded to her
son.
The shocked woman screamed and Muchehiwa came to check and
he was confronted by six men, three of them with pistols while a fourth carried
a machete. One of them switched on the lights and hit Muchehiwa who fell down
in shock.
They demanded cash and assaulted Muchehiwa’s wife, Sharon
Chawada who handed over R28 000 to the robbers.
They ransacked the house and took away US$5 500 and RTGS$22
000, collected keys to the gate and a D4D Toyota Hilux, a Samsung S10 Samsung
S21, Gtel X7 and disappeared.
James, a brother to Muchehiwa called the Police. The
robbers are still at large.
The incident happened barely a week after four armed
robbers masquerading as police officers were arrested in Chiredzi. Masvingo
Mirror
