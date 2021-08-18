ROBBER CHARGED WITH SIX COUNTS OF RAPE

A suspected armed robber who is currently in remand prison was yesterday dragged to court to answer to six counts of rape which he reportedly committed as he was on a robbing spree in Kuwadzana, Norton and surrounding areas.

Bessam Mahosi alias Kudzanai Gwaze Ambewe, 37, was not asked to plead when he appeared before Harare magistrate Dennis Mangosi.

The court heard that in counts 1 and 2, on April 20, at around 3pm, and along a foot path that links Kuwadzana 4 and Crowborough Phase 2, Mahosi using violence attacked the complainant and threatened to stab her using a knife.

It is alleged that he strangled her whilst pulling braids before he took her money and cellphone that were in her handbag and after robbing her of her possessions, he raped her.

The court heard that Mahosi dropped from his pockets an NMB card, Zupco tapcard and a national identity card belonging to Prosper Qokana which the complainant picked and surrendered to the police and it was established that it belonged to one of his victims whom had been robbed in Norton.

The court heard that in counts 2 and 3, Mahosi attacked the second complainant at the same bridge and threatened to stab her before robbing her of her belongings before stealing her tap card and cellphone.

When he took her cellphone, he demanded her Ecocash pin code which she gave him and after robbing her, he raped her and fled from the scene.

Mahosi was linked to the offence when he dropped the second complainant’s tap card after raping the first complainant and he also made an Ecocash transaction using her phone to pay a sex worker in Norton who implicate him to the police.

In count five, it is reported that Mahosi raped a 12-year-old girl who was using the same path in the Kuwadzana council paddock. H Metro