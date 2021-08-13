REV SEX SCANDAL : COMPLAINANT GOES MUM

INVESTIGATIONS into the Anglican Diocese of Manicaland sex scandal incriminating a senior reverend are being stalled by lack of cooperation from the complainant whose boyfriend is believed to be holding her hostage, church authorities have said.
The church’s education secretary, Reverend Edmond Zambe
Samutereko is accused of bedding Maria Mwandirozva of Palmerstone, Mutare,
while she was a student on attachment in the diocese’s accounts section.
The alleged illicit affair between Rev Samutereko and
Mwandirozva was exposed by the latter’s boyfriend, Farari Hokoyo, after he had
bumped into some lurid messages in the lady’s cellphone.
When contacted for comment, Anglican Diocese of Manicaland
Registrar, Mr Ashel Mutungura said: “Our official position is that after seeing
the social media messages, the Office of the Diocesan Registrar, in terms of
the Constitution and Canon of the Anglican Church of the Province of Central
Africa, has been authorised by the Bishop of the Anglican Diocese of Manicaland
to investigate the matter and deal with it in accordance with our Canon laws.
“However, it is believed that Mwandirozva is being held
hostage by her boyfriend, she has not been forthcoming to talk to anyone,” said
Mr Mutungura.
In a separate interview, Anglican Diocese of Manicaland,
Bishop Eric Ruwona said they have been trying to reach out to the complainant
whose rights were allegedly violated without any success.
“We are indeed investigating that case, but we have had a
challenge in reaching out to the complainant. So far the people we sent on the
ground to contact the complainant were told that they can only talk to her
boyfriend.
“Both the boyfriend and the girlfriend have not yet turned
up for inquiries. We hope to be through with the investigations in a few days,”
said Bishop Ruwona.
Efforts by The Manica Post to get comments from Hokoyo and
Mwandirozva also drew blanks as they were not forthcoming with information.
Their current location could not be ascertained. “I have
nothing to say. What was said is all true,” said Hokoyo in response to
inquiries made by The Manica Post.
“I am sorry, I have no comment,” responded Mwandirozva to a
message sent on her WhatsApp.
Allegations against Rev Samutereko are that he proposed
love to Mwandirozva during her time as a student on attachment and she turned
him down.
However, Rev Samutereko is alleged to have invited
Mwandirozva to accompany him on a trip to his residential stand in Penhalonga.
While in Penhalonga, it is alleged that Rev Samutereko lured
Mwandirozva into being intimate with him on the pretext that he would secure
permanent employment for her. The two allegedly got intimate at Rev
Samutereko’s Penhalonga residential stand.
The matter only came to light after Mwandirozva visited her
boyfriend’s residence in Chiredzi. Hokoyo discovered somesexually suggestive
messages in his girlfriend’s cellphone and confronted her, leading to her
divulging everything.
It was reported that Hokoyo had made arrangements to
formally introduce Mwandirozva to his family during the just-ended Heroes’ and
Defence Forces holiday. Manica Post
