RETAILER REFUSES ZIMDOLLARS, DRAGGED TO COURT

TN Holdings was yesterday taken to court on allegations of refusing to accept local currency from customers at the company’s retail outlets.

The company representative and head of its retail unit Ruth Nyambirai (25), appeared at the Harare Magistrates Court for violating the Bank Use Promotion and Suppression of Money Laundering Act.

Nyambirai, who is out of custody, is expected to be back in court today for a plea recording with the State also furnishing the court with the Statutory Instrument that makes it an offence to refuse to accept local currency.

The State led by Ms Anesu Matorofa alleges that on August 6 police received information that TN Holdings was not accepting local currency notes.

Detective Constable Learnmore Hweresera and Detective Sergeant Nyamatemba went to TN Holdings’ outlet at No 17 Samora Machel Avenue in Harare intending to buy bread using $10 notes.

The cashiers at the outlet allegedly refused to accept the notes, leading to Nyambirai’s arrest. Herald