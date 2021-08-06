PYTHON FOUND DUMPED IN SACK

Ushewekunze residents yesterday woke up to find a python stashed in a white sack near a dumpsite.

Although it could not be established how the snake had ended up in the sack, onlookers said children who were playing close by spotted the huge reptile inside the sack.

Another witness claimed a suspicious elderly man had been spotted walking around the same area whilst holding a similar object.

“I was on my way to the nearby shopping centre when I saw these children playing around the dump site.”

“Before I could tell them to move away, they took off claiming they had seen a snake from one of the sacks.

“When I moved closer I then saw the python in the sack trying to find its way out, it eventually came out and became stagnant at the dumpsite,” said the witness. H Metro