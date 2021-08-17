PROF MAKHURANE'S WIDOW DIES

LATE national hero and National University of Science and Technology (Nust) founding Vice Chancellor Professor Phineas Makhurane’s wife Lydia has died.
Mrs Makhurane died last Thursday at the United Bulawayo
Hospitals (UBH) two days after President Mnangagwa posthumously conferred her
late husband with Order of the Star of Zimbabwe Award on Heroes Day.
Her son, Mr Mookgetsi Makhurane confirmed his mother’s
death yesterday.
“She had been suffering from dementia for quite a number of
years and of late the condition had been complicated and had turned for the
worst. She was taken for review on Wednesday, at a private clinic. She was
treated and we took her back home. On Thursday afternoon, I received a call
that I must rush home as she was not doing well. I got home and picked her up
and we rushed to UBH, unbeknown to us she had already passed on,” said Mr
Makhurane.
He said it was unfortunate that his mother died before he
could explain to her about the award his father had received.
“I’m the one who had travelled to Harare to receive the
award. Unfortunately, she was not aware of the award because her health
condition at that point was such that she wasn’t cognisant of her husband
having received an award. My point was to come and present the award to her and
explain what had happened. We actually didn’t get the opportunity to do that
unfortunately,” he said.
Mr Makhurane said his mother will be buried next to his
father in Gungwe, Gwanda South, Matabeleland South on Friday.
He commended the Government for honouring his father for
the contributions he made in the education sector.
“In my capacity as his son, and having had the opportunity
to go and receive the award on his behalf, we indeed want to express our
gratitude and thanks to the Government for recognising him even after his
death. This is quite an honour to us as a family that he is still being
recognised even posthumously. We want to extend our thanks and gratitude to the
nation and Government,” said Mr Makhurane.
“She was the pillar of strength to the founding
Vice-Chancellor and she passes away when the late Prof Makhurane had just been
posthumously conferred the Order of the Star of Zimbabwe Award for his academic
excellence and unshakable commitment to promoting the welfare of his fellow
human beings, dedication to duty, and a degree of humanity that is both
refreshing and inspiring in Zimbabwe’s journey towards Vision 2030,” read the
Nust statement.
“On behalf of the Nust Council Chairman, Eng Alvord Mabena
and the entire Nust Council, the Vice-Chancellor, Prof Mqhele E Dlodlo,
management, staff, students and alumni, we wish to express our sincere
condolences to the Makhurane family.” Chronicle
