PRISON OFFICER CLOBBERED BY INMATE AT KHAMI PRISON

In a dramatic incident, a prison officer stationed at Khami Maximum Prison was left nursing a dislocated arm and bleeding from the nose after he was assaulted by a violent inmate.

A source close to the case said while inmates that included Elijah Majacha (33) who is serving a 20-year-jail sentence at Khami Maximum Prison for three counts of unlawful entry and theft, were queuing for food, prison officer Dylan Moyo (21) ordered Majacha and three others to go and offload a truck. The three inmates went on to offload the truck, but Majacha refused and remained standing in the queue.

Moyo questioned him on why he was refusing to go. In a fit of rage Majacha charged at Moyo and grabbed him by his hand and twisted it, causing it to dislocate.

As if that was not enough, he punched him with fists all over the body. Inmates, who were queuing for food, stepped in and restrained Majacha from further assaulting Moyo, who was already bleeding from the nose.

Moyo reported the matter. Majacha is expected to appear in court facing an assault charge.

“I can confirm that we are handling a case of assault where an inmate at Khami Maximum Prison assaulted a prison officer, that is only I can say,” was all Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube could say. B Metro