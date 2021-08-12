PHONE SELLS OUT ROBBER

A 20-YEAR-OLD man from Makokoba suburb in Bulawayo linked to a gang which has been terrorising residents along Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Road and surrounding areas has appeared in court charged with robbery.

Tafadzwanashe Munjanja was arrested after he was reportedly sold out by a cell phone which he had robbed Milton Chikamba (33) from the same suburb.

He appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Stephen Ndhlovu facing a robbery charge as defined in section 126 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act Chapter 9:23. He pleaded guilty and was remanded in custody for sentencing.

It was proved that on 23 July 2021 and at around 5pm and along Vic-Falls Road Chikamba was walking to town in the company of Linda Dube when Munjanja and his accomplice who is still on the run pounced on them.

The court heard that Munjanja, in a bid to instill fear in Chikamba, assaulted him with an empty beer bottle on the head.

After hitting him he then searched him and took two Huawei phones, a Samsung Galaxy S6 and cash amounting to $900, US$70 and R50.

The Samsung Galaxy S6 was later recovered from Munjanja leading to his arrest. B Metro