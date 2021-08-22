NCUBE FIRES PARTY LEADERS OVER MWONZORA MEETING

THE MDC N has fired party leaders who attended a meeting chaired by MDC-T leader Douglas Mwonzora at the Morgan Tsvangirai House early this month.

A letter seen by NewsDay dated August 20 and signed by the Welshman Ncube-led party national disciplinary committee chairman, Faroah Jele, stated that the decision was arrived at on Friday after the accused persons failed to turn up for a hearing.

The fired party leaders include Shupikai Mandaza (interim chairman), Christopher Monera (secretary for policy and research), Munhangu Musevenzo (secretary for training and political education) and Gift Kurupati (national council member).

The quartet last week purported to have expelled Ncube, his deputy Edwin Mushoriwa and four other leaders for aligning themselves with the Nelson Chamisa-led MDC Alliance.

“This is to advise you that the national disciplinary committee met as scheduled on August 20, 2021, in your absence to consider the charges levelled against you as set out in my letter to you summoning you to appear before the disciplinary committee and found you guilty of all the charges and further resolved to expel you from the party with immediate effect,” the letter read in part.

“Accordingly, please be informed that your membership of the party has been terminated with effect from midday August 20, 2021. You are advised to hand over whatever property or material including party regalia that may be in your possession to the office of the secretary-general of the party.”

Last week, Mandaza wrote to Jele telling him that he was no longer a member of the party, and alleging that the integration of the MDC, MDC Alliance and other parties was not agreed to in a constitutional manner. Newsday