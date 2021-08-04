N'ANGA ARRESTED IN RICHES CON

A self-styled traditional healer appeared at the Harare Magistrates Court on allegations of conning a client of US$420 after being hoodwinked into believing that it will increase to US$17 million after the traditional rituals.

Lloyd Maunga, of New Tanaka Stands in Glen View 7, Harare, was not asked to plead to the charges when he appeared before magistrate Mrs Judith Taruvinga charged with fraud.

Mrs Taruvinga remanded Maunga in custody to August 25.

The State led by Mr Lancelot Mutsokoti opposed granting of Maunga’s bail saying he was likely to evade trial since his accomplices, John Banda and Ntotera Vokhiwa disappeared when the police wanted to arrest them.

Mr Mutsokoti alleged that on July 23 Maunga, who claimed to be a traditionalist, teamed up with Banda and Ntotera and hatched a plan to con the complainant, whose name was not mentioned by the State.

It is said that they told the complainant that they were in possession of herbs that could help him amass huge sums of money.

The court heard that Maunga and his assistance asked the complainant to pay them US$420 for their services.

It is said that they asked the complainant to pay US$325 and $720 which was to be taken to them in a big suitcase.

The trio allegedly told the complainant that the suitcase will be fully filled with money once they apply their herbs and other tools of their trade.

Mr Mutsokoti alleges that the trio told the complainant that the bag will be filled within three hours of applying their traditional medicines.

Maunga, Banda and Ntotera allegedly applied their herbs to the suitcase which appeared to have been filled after three hours.

It is said that the trio told the complainant that he was of good fortune since the medium spirits had given him US$17million.

Maunga allegedly told the complainant that the money needed to be cleansed with guidance of spirit mediums on the processes to allow him to take the money and count it.

The court heard that Maunga and his accomplices asked the complainant to bring US$4 500 before he took his suitcase.

It is said that the complainant failed to raise the US$4 500 in time and was told to send the money via Mukuru in the event that he wanted to collect the bag.

The court heard that the complainant failed to get the US$17m bag and the money he had paid for the services. Herald