A 20-year-old Chitungwiza woman developed a swollen stomach soon after giving birth.

Anesu Huche of Unit A in Seke gave birth to a premature baby in 2019 and faced complications that led to the swelling of her stomach.

The mother of the now two-year-old boy has been in and out of hospital until today. “I have been in pain since 2019 when my stomach swelled after giving birth to baby boy at six months,” said Huche.

“Draining of unwanted water in the stomach has been my weekly challenge and my brother is now failing to raise money for the draining.

“I am appealing for help since my brother is the only one who has been meeting the costs since 2019.

“The swelling is now developing more since I have skipped two sessions of the draining of water,” said Huche. H Metro