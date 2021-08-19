MWONZORA AXES CHINHOYI MAYOR, MP

CHINHOYI Constituency legislator, Dr Peter Mataruse and Chinhoyi Municipality Mayor and Ward 5 Councillor Garikai Dendera have been axed from their positions in the latest opposition party purge.
According to reports from well-placed sources from the
Movement for Democratic Change (MDC-T) and messages trending on social media,
the two including Ward 1 Councillor, Sairos Good who are yet to receive
official communication of their expulsion, have been axed by the Mr Douglas
Mwonzora led party.
MDC-T recently recalled Kwekwe Mayor Angeline Kasipo, newly
elected deputy mayor Melody Chingarande and another councillor, Washington Moyo
from their positions.
Efforts to get comment from MDC-T spokesperson, Witness
Dube were futile this morning while MDC Alliance Mashonaland West provincial
chairperson, Ralph Magunje said his party was yet to get official communication
on the recalls.
Dr Mataruse said he has not received the communication
adding he virtually attended yesterday’s Parliament session.
“I have heard about my recall, though I am yet to receive
an official letter. I expect to receive the letter officially if the messages
going round social media are true,” said Mataruse.
Mayor Dendera said he had not received the letter of recall
before brushing off the messages saying MDC-T had no power to expel him as he
belonged to the MDC-Alliance.
Chinhoyi Municipality had last week advertised a tender for
suppliers to provide a brand new Toyota Fortuner as a Mayoral vehicle. Herald
0 comments:
Post a Comment