A 40-year-old Mvurwi woman allegedly wrapped her newly-born baby in a sack and tied it to a stone before throwing it into a dam.

Jessica Matadya of Dangamera Farm, Mvurwi was arrested for the offence last week.

Acting Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Naison Dhliwayo said the baby’s body was discovered by children playing close to the dam, who alerted their elders.

A police report was filed at Velvekia Police Base and police managed to arrest Matadya, who allegedly confessed to the crime of infanticide. Standard