MUSOMBODHIYA KILLS MT DARWIN MAN



A 41-YEAR-OLD Mount Darwin man died after consuming too much illicit beer (musombodhiya) at a local shop on Thursday.

Allegations are that, the now-deceased Stanley Gomo of Zindoga village’s health deteriorated and died on his way to a local hospital.

Acting Mashonaland Central provincial police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Naison Dhliwayo confirmed that Gomo died after drinking beer excessively.

“His friend Talent Chaurawa tried to render first aid services and ferried his friend to hospital, but he died along the way. His body is at Mount Darwin hospital awaiting post-mortem,” Dhliwayo said. Newsday