skip to main
|
skip to sidebar
Home
About
Contact
Advertise
NewsdzeZimbabwe
Our Zimbabwe Our News
Home
News
Business
Entertainment
Tuesday, 17 August 2021
MNANGAGWA CONGRATULATES HICHILEMA
Tuesday, August 17, 2021
NewsdzeZimbabwe
0
Posted in:
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Older Post
Home
0 comments:
Post a Comment
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Recent Comments
Powered by Disqus
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Popular Posts
PRIEST IN SEX FOR JOB SCANDAL
A senior church priest is reported to have been sexually abusing a female student promising her employment. Rev Edmond Zambe Samutereko of...
OLIVER MTUKUDZI TOMBSTONE UNVEILED
Close relatives of the late music superstar Dr Oliver “Tuku” Mtukudzi this weekend unveiled his tombstone in Madziwa at a private ceremony h...
GMB SEIZES MLISWA'S MAIZE
THE Grain Marketing Board (GMB) has seized close to 240 000 tonnes of maize and 32 000 tonnes of soya beans from illegal grain dealers who a...
HOOKER FLIPS AFTER CONDOM BURSTS
THERE was drama on Heroes Day along Leopold Takawira when a married man clashed with a sex worker over a burst condom. Stanley Mutema’s ne...
LOCKDOWN : NIGHT CLUB RAIDED
Powered by
Blogger
.
Copyright © 2018
NewsdzeZimbabwe
| All rights reserved.
Design by Free
WP Themes
| Bloggerized by
Lasantha
-
Premium Blogger Themes
Microsoft Exchange Alternative
0 comments:
Post a Comment