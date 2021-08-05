MINSTERS IGNORED MY DEBTS NOTICE : LANDS MINISTER

Lands and Agriculture minister Anxious Masuka has okayed the Zimbabwe National Water Authority (Zinwa) water cuts to government departments failing to pay for water timely to clear the $2,4 billion water debt, of which the Defence and War Veterans Affairs ministry is the biggest defaulter with a $363 million bill.
This followed Masuka’s revelations in Parliament on
Wednesday that fellow Cabinet ministers had ignored his notice to clear the
debts before disconnections, forcing Zinwa to take a painful decision to
disconnect supplies.
“I personally, wrote letters to the ministers to inform them
of these impending inconveniences should they not settle these debts. However,
many did not respond to these notices and Zinwa had to take the painful
decision to disconnect supplies,” Masuka told Parliament on Wednesday.
The situation resulted in Zinwa disconnecting water to many
government departments and local authorities like Gwanda and Beitbridge. The
disconnections triggered a public outcry as residents felt that the move was
ill-timed when they were grappling with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Masuka told MPs in the National Assembly that Zinwa will
continue to disconnect water supplies to defaulting customers.
He said the debt had impacted negatively on the operational
effectiveness and efficiency of Zinwa to provide water services.
He said the continued non-servicing of the $2,4 billion
debt crippled Zinwa, resulting in its failure to fund critical inputs such as
chemicals, fuel, electricity, repairs and maintenance costs, among others.
“As of July 30 2021, Zinwa was owed $2,4 billion by
institutions that continue to receive potable water supply services from the
parastatal, albeit with many continuing to default on their payments,” Masuka
said.
“Zinwa was left with no option, but to issue notices of
cessation of service to defaulting customers. I have an extensive list of the
affected ministries, departments, agencies and institutions. The affected
institutions are the Defence and War Veteran Affairs ministry after its offices
in provinces were disconnected for a $363 million debt.”
He said the Justice ministry owed Zinwa $142 million, while
the Home Affairs ministry owed $210 million, the Transport ministry $9,5
million and the Health ministry $192 million, resulting in supplies getting
disconnected.
Masuka said non-payment of bills affected Zinwa’s capacity
to deliver its mandate, including the drilling of 35 000 boreholes for
marginalised rural communities to support the transformative Presidential Rural
Horticultural Programme in order to improve access to clean, safe water by
these communities.
“Water supply services are rendered on a self-financing
basis and there is no direct funding from government for operation or
maintenance; thus defaulting institutions are benefiting from
the few consumers who honour their obligations,” he said, adding that
Zimbabweans need to pay for utilities timely.
Masuka’s utterances followed a statement on Wednesday,
where he advised ministries that Zinwa will, as a last resort, take drastic
measures to induce payment and raise awareness among Zimbabweans of the need to
pay their water bills timely.
He said water supplies had been restored at some
institutions that submitted credible payment plans, while some government
departments had particularly paid, with the Finance ministry immediately paying
$350 million.
“Beitbridge Municipality has submitted a payment plan for
$20 million per month and services were restored yesterday. Gwanda Municipality
has submitted a payment plan for $5 million per month and services were
restored yesterday (Monday),” he said.
Masuka continued:
“Zinwa’s monthly obligations amount to $643 million against collections
of $200 million (31%). The most cost
drivers at Zinwa are chemicals $96 million, repairs and maintenance $200
million and
Energy $161 million, accounting for 71% of the monthly
costs. Salaries and wages constitute 25%
of the monthly costs. The major debtors
are government institutions (42%) and local authorities (22%). Newsday
0 comments:
Post a Comment