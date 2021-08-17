MINE GRABS RILE ZANU PF

ZANU PF Politburo member Cde Ziyambi Ziyambi has warned those using the party’s name to conduct mines and company invasions across Mashonaland West to stop breaking the law and soiling the party’s image.

Speaking during the provincial coordinating committee meeting in Chinhoyi last Thursday, Cde Ziyambi warned party youths and affiliate groups attempting to grab lucrative gold mines using the party name.

“We don’t have a party policy that says we must go out there and grab mines. We must mind our language and desist from actions that soil the party name by saying AAG (Affirmative Action Group) has endorsed takeover of mines.

“Zanu PF affiliates wait for the party to make policy and give direction accordingly which affiliates then follow.

“I don’t want members claiming the Justice Minister was there when it was agreed that property rights must be violated,” said Cde Ziyambi who is also the Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister.

According to some party officials and WhatsApp group messages, Mashonaland West provincial youth chairperson Cde Vengai Musengi, and his team, are being accused of trying to grab gold mines from Zuvarabuda Empowerment Trust (ZET).

Cde Musengi has however rubbished the allegations including that of name-dropping the party’s national leadership in the alleged takeover of gold mines in the province.

But Cde Musengi is also allegedly being accused of wanting to grab claims at Pickstone Peerless Mine in Chegutu, Midwinter Mine (4 Stumper) Pickstone area and other mines.

On social media, Cde Ziyambi deplored the abuse of powerful tools of communication by members of the party to settle scores.

“We have become the worst province, with Zanu PF members taking their fights to social media. Insults were exchanged on social media, and up to this day members are still attacking one another,” he said.

Acting Zanu PF provincial chairman, Cde Abia Mujere also castigated the abuse of social media by party members adding that security teams from main, women, youths, and war veterans’ leagues will be monitoring party’s groups to weed out unruly behaviours.

Recently, Mashonaland West State Minister Mary Mliswa-Chikoka also warned against land and farm invasions tin parts of Zvimba, Makonde and Hurungwe districts.

She called on land seekers to follow the right procedure of applying for land through the district lands office. Herald