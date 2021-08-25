MDC A BIGWIG IN CHILDREN CUSTODY ROW

MDC-Alliance top executive Jameson Timba has been dragged to court by his former son-in-law over custody of two minor children he sired with the politician’s daughter.

Timba and his wife Chiedza allegedly took the minor children on the pretext of a temporary visit but they are now refusing to return them to their father, Danzel Mushonga.

Mushonga parted ways with the children’s mother Mandisa Timba who has since relocated to the United States of America.

Before Mandisa left for USA, she had obtained passports for the minor children amid fears she intended to take the children to her new base.

This has sparked a lawsuit with Mushonga now approaching the magistrates’ civil courts seeking an order compelling Timba to return the children. Herald