MAYORAL CHAOS : COUNCIL MEETING ABORTED

Beleaguered Harare City Council yesterday had to postpone the critical decision making full council meeting due the ongoing mayoral chaos.
Management was in confusion on whether to report to the
suspended Mayor Jacob Mafume or acting Mayor Musarurwa Mutizwa.
Both “mayors” are claiming to be in charge of the city
after suspended Mafume and his aide occupied the mayoral office, claiming that
his suspension has ended, although his vehicle and the driver were still
working for the acting Mayor Mutizwa.
Harare City Council spokesperson Mr Michael Chideme
confirmed the postponement of the full council meeting citing other reasons.
“The meeting was postponed to allow for more time for
councillors to study and comprehend the full council minutes,” he said.
A councillor who spoke to our publication on condition of
anonymity said the meeting had been aborted due to the mayoral chaos.
“The meeting has been re-scheduled for next week pending
the finalisation of the mayoral issue as the councillors are divided on who
will chair the meeting.
“Some are adamant that Mutizwa should chair while others
prefer Mafume. It’s a catch 22 situation. We just hope by next week, there will
be a clear position,” said the councillor.
If the impasse continues, it means the local authority will
likely take forever without making key city decisions which are supposed to be
rubber stamped during a full council meeting, the city’s highest decision
making body.
Local Government and Public Works Minister July Moyo last
year suspended Mafume both as a mayor and a councillor pending the outcome of
his criminal trial, including the allocation of council stands to his sister
and law firm’s secretary.
The other case involved bribing a potential key witness. Mafume’s
criminal cases are still pending at the courts, but he insists that his dates
of suspension by Minister Moyo lapsed without any hearing and that entitles him
to return to work.
Acting Mayor Mutizwa was appointed following the arrest,
recall and suspension of successive mayors, including Herbert Gomba and his
deputy Enock Mupamawonde. Their successors, Mafume and his deputy Luckson
Mukunguma were also arrested and suspended. Herald
