MATIZA'S SON STARTS CAMPAIGNING, CLASHES WITH ZANU PF YOUTHS

THE late Transport minister Joel Biggie Matiza’s son, Batsirai, has landed himself in trouble with Zanu PF youths in the province after he started campaigning for a post in the provincial executive without approval.

Matiza was Zanu PF’s Mashonaland East provincial chairperson as well as Murewa South legislator.

He succumbed to COVID-19 early this year and was declared a national hero.

According to a letter dated August 8, signed by Goromonzi district co-ordinating committee youth affairs chairperson Arthur Chidenhe and addressed to the youth league provincial political commissar Lincoln Matare, Batsirai is accused of campaigning for the provincial youth chairmanship.

“He (Batsirai) disrespectfully entered Goromonzi district and convened a youth meeting without my knowledge as the incumbent youth secretary for the district,” part of Chidenhe’s letter read.

“Not only is he disrespecting me, but the entire Zanu PF leadership as well as violating the COVID-19 restrictions to curb the pandemic.”

Chidenhe added: “Mr Batsirai Matiza is campaigning for the post of provincial youth chairman, yet the term of office of the current provincial youth chairperson (Kelvin Mutsvairo) is still valid. The entire provincial leadership’s term is still effective and hasn’t been advertised as vacant,” the letter added.

Chidenhe yesterday confirmed the authenticity of the letter and Matare confirmed receipt. “I confirm that I received the letter and the party is looking into the issue,” Matare said.

Efforts to get a comment from Batsirai were fruitless.