MATIZA'S SON STARTS CAMPAIGNING, CLASHES WITH ZANU PF YOUTHS

THE late Transport minister Joel Biggie Matiza’s son, Batsirai, has landed himself in trouble with Zanu PF youths in the province after he started campaigning for a post in the provincial executive without approval.
Matiza was Zanu PF’s Mashonaland East provincial
chairperson as well as Murewa South legislator.
He succumbed to COVID-19 early this year and was declared a
national hero.
According to a letter dated August 8, signed by Goromonzi
district co-ordinating committee youth affairs chairperson Arthur Chidenhe and
addressed to the youth league provincial political commissar Lincoln Matare,
Batsirai is accused of campaigning for the provincial youth chairmanship.
“He (Batsirai) disrespectfully entered Goromonzi district
and convened a youth meeting without my knowledge as the incumbent youth
secretary for the district,” part of Chidenhe’s letter read.
“Not only is he disrespecting me, but the entire Zanu PF
leadership as well as violating the COVID-19 restrictions to curb the
pandemic.”
Chidenhe added: “Mr Batsirai Matiza is campaigning for the
post of provincial youth chairman, yet the term of office of the current
provincial youth chairperson (Kelvin Mutsvairo) is still valid. The entire
provincial leadership’s term is still effective and hasn’t been advertised as
vacant,” the letter added.
Chidenhe yesterday confirmed the authenticity of the letter
and Matare confirmed receipt. “I confirm that I received the letter and the
party is looking into the issue,” Matare said.
Efforts to get a comment from Batsirai were fruitless.
