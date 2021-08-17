MASVINGO MAN LOSES US$14K TO UGANDAN N'ANGA

A man from Zimre Park in Masvingo recently lost US$14 000 after he allegedly engaged a Uganda n’anga to multiply his money.

The n’anga allegedly bought a BMW and opened an office in Chinhoyi using the proceeds.

Sikayuba Abdu (44) appeared before Masvingo Magistrate Patience Madondo on Friday facing a charge of defrauding Jaison Mandivengerei (49) of cash amounting to US$14 000.

Abdu who resides at Luciana Flats in Chihoyi allegedly told Mandivengerei that he was losing millions of dollars to evil spirits and he wanted to help him recover it.

Rejoice Takuva represented the State and Abdu was remanded to August 26, 2021.

The State said that on July 1, 2021 Mandivengerei came across a pamphlet inscribed “SEKURU JAMIL ZEN International Registered Healer or Herbalist” and he contacted accused for spiritual assistance.

The two agreed to meet at the accused’s office near Landmark Bar in the CBD in Masvingo.

Abdu told the complainant that his money was being stolen by evil spirits and assured him that he could help him recover the millions he had lost.

On July 4, the accused said he wanted to do a spiritual healing process which needed US$11 000. The money was put in a red cash box and locked inside and handed over to complaint with order no to open.

At 10pm, the accused called the complainant and told him to return the cash box since he had completed the first stage of the ritual.

On July 5, the complainant went to accused person’s office and handed back the red cash box. The accused ordered him to face the western direction while he faced the eastern direction in order to complete the cleansing process.

It is allegedly at this stage that the accused swapped red boxes and gave Mandivengerei different box which he instructed him not to open for seven days.

On July 6, the accused told the complainant to deposit R50 000 into his South African CAPITEC Bank account for ancestors to do the final cleansing at the Limpopo River.

Mandivengerei instructed his friend Christopher Hendrick to deposit the Rands into accused South African account.

The accused asked the complainant to meet him at his Landmark office the following day but he was nowhere to be seen. He allegedly switched off his mobile and blocked complainant on WhatsApp.

Anxious about his fate, Mandivengerei forced open the red box only to find RTGS$2 000 inside. He filed a police report.

Investigations led to the arrest of the accused last Wednesday in Chinhoyi town where he had opened a new office.

Nothing was recovered. Masvingo Mirror