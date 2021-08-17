MASVINGO MAN LOSES US$14K TO UGANDAN N'ANGA

A man from Zimre Park in Masvingo recently lost US$14 000 after he allegedly engaged a Uganda n’anga to multiply his money.
The n’anga allegedly bought a BMW and opened an office in
Chinhoyi using the proceeds.
Sikayuba Abdu (44) appeared before Masvingo Magistrate
Patience Madondo on Friday facing a charge of defrauding Jaison Mandivengerei
(49) of cash amounting to US$14 000.
Abdu who resides at Luciana Flats in Chihoyi allegedly told
Mandivengerei that he was losing millions of dollars to evil spirits and he
wanted to help him recover it.
Rejoice Takuva represented the State and Abdu was remanded
to August 26, 2021.
The State said that on July 1, 2021 Mandivengerei came
across a pamphlet inscribed “SEKURU JAMIL ZEN International Registered Healer
or Herbalist” and he contacted accused for spiritual assistance.
The two agreed to meet at the accused’s office near
Landmark Bar in the CBD in Masvingo.
Abdu told the complainant that his money was being stolen
by evil spirits and assured him that he could help him recover the millions he
had lost.
On July 4, the accused said he wanted to do a spiritual
healing process which needed US$11 000. The money was put in a red cash box and
locked inside and handed over to complaint with order no to open.
At 10pm, the accused called the complainant and told him to
return the cash box since he had completed the first stage of the ritual.
On July 5, the complainant went to accused person’s office
and handed back the red cash box. The accused ordered him to face the western
direction while he faced the eastern direction in order to complete the
cleansing process.
It is allegedly at this stage that the accused swapped red
boxes and gave Mandivengerei different box which he instructed him not to open
for seven days.
On July 6, the accused told the complainant to deposit R50
000 into his South African CAPITEC Bank account for ancestors to do the final cleansing
at the Limpopo River.
Mandivengerei instructed his friend Christopher Hendrick to
deposit the Rands into accused South African account.
The accused asked the complainant to meet him at his
Landmark office the following day but he was nowhere to be seen. He allegedly
switched off his mobile and blocked complainant on WhatsApp.
Anxious about his fate, Mandivengerei forced open the red
box only to find RTGS$2 000 inside. He filed a police report.
Investigations led to the arrest of the accused last Wednesday
in Chinhoyi town where he had opened a new office.
Nothing was recovered.
