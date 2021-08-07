MARRIED WOMAN DEMANDS MORE MAINTENANCE FROM EX

A CHIKANGA woman has dragged her ex-husband to court demanding an upwards variation of maintenance.
Gladys Sithole
who is now married and staying with another man, wanted her ex-husband, Frank
Munoda, to increase the monthly maintenance money for their two children from$2
000 to $5 000.
Sithole and
Munoda appeared before Mutare magistrate, Ms Purity Gumbo. However, Ms Gumbo
dismissed the application, saying Sithole should also contribute towards the
upkeep of the two children.
Ms Gumbo told
Sithole that getting married is not a change of circumstances in the upkeep of
the children.
In her
application, Sithole told the court that she can no longer provide for their
two children as she is now married and is expecting another child.
“I am now
married and it does not give a good impression to my in-laws if I keep on being
distracted by my past life,” said Sithole.
But Munoda
argued that he cannot afford the amount Sithole was demanding as he now has
another family to look after.
“I am now
married and have another child who needs my support. Besides that I have also
medical bills to meet as I am HIV positive. I was also diagnosed with TB,” said
Munoda.
He argued that
Sithole should contribute to the$5 000 she was demanding as she was the one who
left him when he was mentally ill.
“She left me
when I became a psychiatric patient, so she should contribute towards the children’s
upkeep.”
Munodawho says
he survives on selling secondhand clothes said he is already struggling to
raise the current $2 000 maintenance. Last month he was arrested over
maintenance arrears. Manica Post
