MARRIED WOMAN DEMANDS MORE MAINTENANCE FROM EX

A CHIKANGA woman has dragged her ex-husband to court demanding an upwards variation of maintenance.

Gladys Sithole who is now married and staying with another man, wanted her ex-husband, Frank Munoda, to increase the monthly maintenance money for their two children from$2 000 to $5 000.

Sithole and Munoda appeared before Mutare magistrate, Ms Purity Gumbo. However, Ms Gumbo dismissed the application, saying Sithole should also contribute towards the upkeep of the two children.

Ms Gumbo told Sithole that getting married is not a change of circumstances in the upkeep of the children.

In her application, Sithole told the court that she can no longer provide for their two children as she is now married and is expecting another child.

“I am now married and it does not give a good impression to my in-laws if I keep on being distracted by my past life,” said Sithole.

But Munoda argued that he cannot afford the amount Sithole was demanding as he now has another family to look after.

“I am now married and have another child who needs my support. Besides that I have also medical bills to meet as I am HIV positive. I was also diagnosed with TB,” said Munoda.

He argued that Sithole should contribute to the$5 000 she was demanding as she was the one who left him when he was mentally ill.

“She left me when I became a psychiatric patient, so she should contribute towards the children’s upkeep.”

Munodawho says he survives on selling secondhand clothes said he is already struggling to raise the current $2 000 maintenance. Last month he was arrested over maintenance arrears. Manica Post