MARANGE ARRESTS : THE DETAILS

POLICE have arrested three people including the parents of a minor who died while giving birth at an apostolic sect shrine in Marange a month ago.
Police arrested Hatirarami Momberume (26) alias Evans
Momberume on rape charges after he impregnated Anna Machaya (15) who was
married off to him.
All along the public had been made to believe that Memory
Machaya (14) is the one who died and was buried at the apostolic sect shrine.
However, police investigations have revealed that it’s
actually Anna Machaya, a relative of Memory who died at the Shrine.
The false identity of the deceased was part of the plot by
Anna’s family to conceal the crime bordering on child marriage and concealing
the minor’s death.
In a statement yesterday, national police spokesperson
Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said Anna’s parents Mr Edmore Machaya (45)
mother Ms Shy Mabika (36) have been arrested for obstructing the course of
justice.
“The police has indeed conducted comprehensive
investigations culminating in the arrest of Hatirarami Momberume (26) alias Evans
Momberume. The minor who died in this case is Anna Machaya, born on 5th July
and not Memory Machaya born on 2nd January 1999. It is correct that Anna
Machaya died on 15th of July and was buried at the shrine after experiencing
complications while giving birth. It is correct that Anna Machaya died on 15th
July 2021 and was buried at the shrine after experiencing complications while
giving birth,” said Asst Comm Nyathi.
He said the deceased minor’s parents will also be charged
for blocking investigations.
“The police are also pressing criminal charges against Anna
Machaya’s father, Edmore Machaya (45) and mother Shy Mabika (36) for
obstructing or defeating the course of justice. The parents openly lied to the
police that Anna Machaya was born 2nd January 1999. The mother went on to give
police investigators a national identity card in bid to prove that she was born
on 2nd January 1999. This was false. Investigations have revealed that the
identity card produced to the police belonged to a namesake of the late minor
who is a daughter to Earnest Machaya. This is an uncle to the late Anna
Machaya. It is through school records in Mhondoro that the police actually
proved that the late Anna Machaya was born on 5th July 2006 to Edmore Machaya
and Shy Mabika,” he said.
“The police has obtained the correct birth certificate
copies in respect of Memory Machaya (22) and the late Anna Machaya (15). These
are two different people with different mothers and fathers. Memory Machaya is
alive and currently married to Lameck Makonye alias Sigodhla (54) in Mhondoro.”
Asst Comm Nyathi commended citizens for giving the police
space to comprehensively investigate the case. Herald
