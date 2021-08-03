MAN STEALS BULLETS FROM EMPLOYER

A 25-year-old employee with Ballistics Arms and Security has appeared in court on allegations of stealing ammunition from his employer.
Brighton Kanyandu was facing theft and an alternative
charge of contravening the Firearms Act when he appeared before Harare
magistrate Mrs Judith Taruvinga.
He was remanded in custody to tomorrow for bail
application. The court heard that during the period between March 2020 to March
2021 Kanyandu was employed as a gun
smith by Ballistics Arms and Security situated at suite 1 Catharine Court along
Nelson Mandela Avenue in Harare.
It is alleged that same period Kanyandu stole various
ammunition which include 300 x 22mm, 500x 7.65mm and 200 x 22mm rounds from his
employer.
The court heard that his employer later discovered the
offence and reported the matter at Harare Central police.
On July 30 detectives from CID Homicide received
information from a source to the effect that Kanyandu was illegally dealing in
ammunition.
It is alleged that a follow up was made leading to
Kanyandu’s arrest at his house. A search was conducted leading to the recovery
of the ammunition in question. Herald
