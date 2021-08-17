MAN STABS LOVE RIVAL TO DEATH

A 23-YEAR-OLD Bulawayo man was fatally stabbed in a dispute over a woman.

Police said the incident occurred at Corner Hebert Chitepo Street and Masotsha Avenue in Bulawayo.

“The ZRP is investigating a murder case in which a 23-year-old man was stabbed to death by a suspect at Corner Hebert Chitepo Street and Masotsha Avenue in Bulawayo on 14 August. The two men had a dispute after they were caught up in a love triangle involving a 21-year-old woman.

“In another incident a 23-year-old man was found dead in the Bulawayo CBD on 14 August at around 7AM. The man had no shirt on and he had two stab wounds on the left thigh,” said the police on twitter.