MAN SMASHED WITH BRICK BY WIFE FOR SAYING HE MISSED FEMALE TENANT

A KUWADZANA man lost seven teeth after he was allegedly hit with a brick by his wife last Friday for saying “I miss you” to his female tenant.

The issue came out when Shylene Zariro (33) appeared before Harare magistrate Barbara Mateko on Saturday charged with domestic violence. She was remanded in custody to today for bail application.

The complainant, Steward Mativenga (husband), who came to court heavily bandaged on the head and mouth, reported his wife to the police after he was struck with a brick.

Allegations are that on August 13 this year at around 19:30hrs, Mativenga arrived home from work and greeted his tenant only identified as Nyasha and told her that he missed her.

This did not go down well with Zariro, resulting in a heated verbal exchange. Zariro then hit Mativenga with a brick twice on his mouth, knocking of seven teeth.

Mativenga was then referred to hospital for medical examination, and the accused was arrested. Newsday