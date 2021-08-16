MAN SMASHED WITH BRICK BY WIFE FOR SAYING HE MISSED FEMALE TENANT

A KUWADZANA man lost seven teeth after he was allegedly hit with a brick by his wife last Friday for saying “I miss you” to his female tenant.
The issue came out when Shylene Zariro (33) appeared before
Harare magistrate Barbara Mateko on Saturday charged with domestic violence. She
was remanded in custody to today for bail application.
The complainant, Steward Mativenga (husband), who came to
court heavily bandaged on the head and mouth, reported his wife to the police
after he was struck with a brick.
Allegations are that on August 13 this year at around
19:30hrs, Mativenga arrived home from work and greeted his tenant only
identified as Nyasha and told her that he missed her.
This did not go down well with Zariro, resulting in a
heated verbal exchange. Zariro then hit Mativenga with a brick twice on his
mouth, knocking of seven teeth.
Mativenga was then referred to hospital for medical
examination, and the accused was arrested. Newsday
0 comments:
Post a Comment