MAN RAPES GIRL (13) PERSUADES HER TO MARRY HIM

Police in Mashonaland East Province have launched a manhunt for a 31-year-old man from Chigumadzi Village in Murewa for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl from the same village before he persuaded her to marry him.

After allegedly raping the minor in front of her two siblings during the night of March 4, the man threatened the minor not to disclose the incident to anyone.

He went on to persuade the minor to marry her, and she agreed and the two allegedly went on to the man’s homestead where they stayed as wife and husband.

On August 17, the man reportedly assaulted the minor, who had discovered that he was in a relationship with various other women.

The minor then went and narrated her ordeal to her grandmother who took her to the police station and reported the matter.

Police spokesperson for the province Inspector Simon Chazovachiyi confirmed the incident and appealed to the public for information which may lead to the arrest of the suspect.

“It is reported that on March 24, 2021 at around 9pm the complainant (girl) aged 13 was at home in Chigumadzi Village, Murewa with her siblings aged six and three. They were sleeping in their kitchen hut. Their grandmother (54) was attending a church service at an apostolic church.

“It is alleged that the suspect aged 31 of the same village arrived and opened the door of the hut which was not locked. The girl woke up and saw the suspect, who went on to greet her before he went straight into the blankets and raped the girl once.

“After the incident, he told the girl not to inform anyone about the case and persuaded her to be his wife. They went to the suspect’s house where they started to stay as husband and wife. On August 17, 2021, the suspect assaulted the girl after she had discovered his infidelity. The girl went back home for help and narrated her case to her grandmother who then accompanied her to Murewa Police Station and made a formal report.”

He said Murewa Police officers attended to the scene but could not locate the suspect. Herald