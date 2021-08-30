MAN KILLS LOVER'S MOTHER, FLEES



AN Epworth woman was burnt to death after her daughter’s lover set the house she was sleeping in on fire last Thursday.

Esteri Mafukidze died in the inferno and her two daughters sustained serious injuries and are now hospitalised at Sally Mugabe Hospital where they are reported to be in critical condition.

She was 37. Chrispen Chamada of Overspill in Epworth believed to be one of the daughter’s lovers was suspected to have been behind the heinous act and is on the run.

Provincial police spokesperson Inspector Tendai Mwanza confirmed the mishap appealing for information that may lead to the arrest of Chamada. The body of the deceased was taken to the same hospital’s mortuary for post mortem.

“Police in Epworth are looking for a suspect, Chrispen Chamada of Overspill in Epworth who is being sought over the alleged death of a 37-year-old woman of Overspill in Epworth,” said Insp Mwanza.

“It is alleged that the suspect went to the now deceased’s house whereupon he set it on fire after locking the door from outside while the now deceased was sleeping inside with her two daughters.

“The suspect is said to be the boyfriend to one of the now deceased’s daughters. Neighbours heard some screaming noise before rushing to the scene.

“The two daughters were rescued but after suffering serious burns while their mother was unfortunate not to escape from the inferno.

“The two daughters were rushed to Sally Mugabe Hospital where they are currently admitted and their condition is said to be critical. “The body of the deceased was taken to the same hospital’s mortuary for post mortem.

“The motive behind the burning of the house and subsequent killing of the now deceased is being investigated,” said Insp Mwanza. H Metro