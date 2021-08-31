MAN KILLS BROTHER FOR SHOPPING HIM TO COPS

A man from Muguyaka Village under Chief Sengwe in Chikombedzi is on the run after he allegedly struck and killed his brother with a machete for selling him out to Police.

Enias Muzvimba (31) died at around 7pm on Wednesday after a brawl with Aram Muzvimba (25) as they were coming from a traditional beer drink.

Enias died on the spot.

Masvingo Provincial Police spokesperson Kudakwashe Dhewa confirmed the case to The Mirror and encouraged members of the public to resolve issues without resorting to violence.

Sources said three brothers, Enias, Billiat Muzvimba and Aram were on their way from a traditional beer drink when a misunderstanding rose between Enias and Aram. Aram reportedly accused Enias of having given Police information that led to his incarceration for six months.

The suspect allegedly struck Enias thrice, twice on the head, once on the left arm and the latter dropped to the ground while bleeding profusely.

Billiat tried to stop the dispute but he was threatened by Aram who appeared possessed. Billiat later returned to the scene only to find Enias unconscious and Aram disappeared from the scene. Enias was dead by the time Billiat brought a scotch cart from home.

The matter was reported at Chikombedzi Police Station. Masvingo Mirror