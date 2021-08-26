MAN HANGS SELF AFTER WIFE CHEATS

A BEITBRIDGE man hanged himself after suspecting that his wife was cheating on him. The incident occurred on Monday in Tongwe, Beitbridge District at around 3PM.
Timothy Ndou (51) under Chief Sitaudze’s area had a
long-running dispute with his wife Happiness Ngulube whom he allegedly accused
of cheating on him leading to domestic violence.
The couple’s marriage is said to have been rocky for the
past months. On Monday, Ndou allegedly assaulted his wife and she ran away and
told Ndou’s brother who lives near their homestead.
The brother called them for counselling but Ndou left while
they were being counselled. When his wife returned home, she found him hanging
in their bedroom. The matter was reported to the police and the body was taken
for postmortem.
Matabeleland South provincial police spokesperson Inspector
Loveness Mangena said Ndou suspected that his wife was cheating on him and that
led to a misunderstanding that drove him to commit suicide.
“I can confirm that Ndou hanged himself after suspecting
that his wife was cheating on him. Ndou’s brother called the couple to solve the
issue and before resolving the issue Ndou left his brother’s house and went to
his house where he was found hanging in their bedroom.” she said.
Insp Mangena urged members of the public to seek
counselling from local leaders, pastors and police instead of committing
suicide when they face such problems. Two weeks ago, an unidentified man was
found hanging on an electricity pole in a Bulawayo suburb.
Last year, a man from Filabusi committed suicide after
killing his wife after suspecting that his wife was cheating. Chronicle
0 comments:
Post a Comment