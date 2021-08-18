MAN FINED FIVE BEASTS FOR BONKING NEIGHBOUR'S WIFE

Chief Gutu has ordered Josiah Madziva of Mbirikira Village in Thornhill Farm to pay five cows after finding him guilty of taking a neighbour’s wife.

Madziva had an extra marital affair with David Mtizwa’s wife .

It is alleged that sometime this month Madziva and Mtizwa’s wife were caught red handed at Mtizwa’s homestead. They were found in the house by the husband David and his brother Tanaka Mtizwa.

When they were caught Madziva said that he had come to collect holy water from Mtizwa’s wife who is a prophet.

The court said Madziva was caught after David was tipped off by his brother Tanaka.

Delivering the judgment, Chief Gutu said Josiah Madziva was a cruel home breaker and he deserved to be punished severely for his wrong doings.

The chief said the evidence given in court showed that Madziva and Mtizwa’s wife truly had an adultourous affair in which they dared a child together

Meanwhile,Madziva and Matizwa’s wife ran off to Eastdale Range near Matizha village to seek a hide out. Masvingo Mirror