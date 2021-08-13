MAN DIES AFTER JUMPING OFF BURNING TRUCK



A 31-year-old man jumped to his death, while another was seriously injured when a truck they were travelling in caught fire without the driver’s knowledge at the 92-kilometre peg along Harare-Mukumbura Road.

Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Naison Dhliwayo confirmed the incident which happened on August 9 at around 4pm.

The driver, Mutemeri Clarkson (67) from Hatfield in Harare was only alerted by other drivers that his vehicle, a white Toyota Dyna, was on fire.

He was travelling along the Harare-Mukumbura Road due north and towards Madziwa with four passengers on board.

“On approaching the 92-kilometre peg he was alerted by other motorists that his vehicle had caught fire,” said Asst Insp Dhliwayo. “After stopping, he noticed that two passengers who were in the loading box had jumped off while the vehicle was in motion.

“One of the passengers, Tinashe Kuhlande (31) was lying dead at the centre of the road, while the other, West Nyambuya (34), was seriously injured. A report was made at ZRP Bindura traffic who attended the scene. The body of the deceased and the injured were taken to Bindura Hospital. Both are from Milton Park in Harare.”

The vehicle was reduced to a shell. Herald