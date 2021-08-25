MAN BEDS MARRIED SISTER

A RUSHINGA man bedded his sister in bid to have her healed as directed by prophets.

David Jonasi of Chitange area performed the sexual healing process on his married sister who had been unwell for some times before she was sent back to her patrimonial home for her family to help her get medical attention.

“I did that because I was so desperate to be healed of my illness and we performed the act three times – twice in the forest under a tree and the last one at home,” said Jonasi’s sister.

The incestuous case was unearthed by one Blessmore Mavura who was a boyfriend to Jonasi’s sister.

Mavura said he suspected an indecent act between Jonasi and his sister such that he tracked their movements and finally he arrived at Jonasi’s home during the night and he knocked the door expecting to get a respond from his girlfriend but Jonasi replied him shouting.

“Jonasi fumed while inside his sister’s room. “I called alarming the neighbours and some villagers gathered at Jonasi’s home to witness the act,” said Mavura.

Jonasi was manhandled by the mob and it was referred to Headman Chitsakani. Headman Chitsakani fined them five beasts and five goats. H Metro