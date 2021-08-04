MAN BEATS UP MOTHER, ESCAPES JAIL

A 21-year-old man was ordered to perform 210 hours of unpaid work for assaulting his mother following an altercation over watering the garden.

Kudakwashe Mainato, of Eastlea in Harare, was initially jailed for eight months when he appeared before magistrate Miss Evelyn Mashavakure charged with assault.

Miss Mashavakure set aside two months of the jail term for five years on condition that he does not commit a similar offence.

The remaining months were committed to 210 hours of community service at Rhodesville Police Station in Harare.

He was convicted on his own plea. Herald