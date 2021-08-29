MADAM BOSS SNUBS ED

Social media celebrity Tyra Chikocho, popularly known as Madam Boss in showbiz circles, was conspicuous by her absence on Friday when a group of women under the banner Young Women for ED (Economic Development) met President Emmerson Mnangagwa.
Pictures of the women, especially Madam Boss’ fellow
comedienne Felistas Murata Edwards, aka Mai TT, posing for photos with
Mnangagwa at State House went viral, but Madam Boss, who has a penchant for
photo shoots, could not be located in any of the pictures.
The Standard also established that when the Young Women
for ED project was launched by first lady Auxillia Mnangagwa on August 13,
Madam Boss was not part of the proceedings.
The Young Women for ED project is one of a plethora of
schemes spearheaded by Zanu PF-aligned businesspeople to prop up support for
Mnangagwa. The project and many others, according to sources, are being
coordinated by businesswoman Zodwa Mkandla.
Mkandla was recently appointed among a six-member
fundraising committee for Zanu PF that will be reporting to the party secretary
for finance Patrick Chinamasa.
The committee is chaired by flamboyant businessman Philip
Chiyangwa and other members include businessman Tafadzwa Musarara, miner Scott
Sakupwanya, Mkandla and Antony Pote.
The much-debated song by Rockford Roki Josphats featuring
Congolese rhumba star Koffie Olomide and Tanzanian sensation Rayvanny titled
Patati Patata is also part of the grand plan that seeks to lure the youths to
rally behind Mnangagwa in the 2023 election.
“Madam Boss was recently ‘united’ with frenemy Mai TT and
they have been hanging around together,” said a source close to the goings on.
“The duo recently showed off latest cars acquired for them
by the businesspeople, popularly known as mbinga, and were handed over to them
through Prophet Passion Java.”
Since receiving the top-of-the-range, Mercedes Benz
Compressors from Java, the comediennes have been seen on numerous ocassions in
the company of the controversial preacher and Roki.
However, on Friday Madam Boss was not part of the women who
visited the president at State House and Mai TT was the entertainment
personality there.
“Madam Boss could have snubbed the State House visit in a
bid to save her underfire image and disassociate herself from Zanu PF,” the
source said.
“She has been representing many corporate brands that might
not want her to associate their name with Zanu PF and ED [Mnangagwa].”
Madam Boss has made insensitive remarks, trivialising
protests over the death of a minor giving birth at a Marange church shrine. Social
media users came out guns blazing attacking Madam Boss over her insensitive
remarks.
Zanu PF Seke-Chikomba women’s quota MP Tatenda Mavetera, a
former actress, said the Young Women for ED initiative had nothing to do with
the ruling party, but was actually an agenda meant to empower young women.
“This programme was launched on August 13 by first lady
Auxillia Mnangagwa through Honourable Oppah Muchinguri,” said Mavetera. “The
notable people, who participated on the day, are Fungisai Mashavave, Sandra
Ndebele, Mai Titi and Pauline Gundidza [Roki’s ex-wife].
“What we just want is to have an all-inclusive agenda which
fosters economic development being spearheaded by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.
Thats what we want!
“Since it is an all-inclusive agenda we even had Linda
Masarira from the opposition and agro-based people because it’s an agro-based programme,
which will look at advancing development at all levels.
“We are happy that the second republic has an all-inclusive
agenda. But what we need to appreciate is that we as young women are happy to
that, where we felt left out we are being recognised.”
Mavetera, without mentioning names, said some members of
the initiative did not attend the State House event. Standard
