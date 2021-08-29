MADAM BOSS SNUBS ED



Social media celebrity Tyra Chikocho, popularly known as Madam Boss in showbiz circles, was conspicuous by her absence on Friday when a group of women under the banner Young Women for ED (Economic Development) met President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Pictures of the women, especially Madam Boss’ fellow comedienne Felistas Murata Edwards, aka Mai TT, posing for photos with Mnangagwa at State House went viral, but Madam Boss, who has a penchant for photo shoots, could not be located in any of the pictures.

The Standard also established that when the Young Women for ED project was launched by first lady Auxillia Mnangagwa on August 13, Madam Boss was not part of the proceedings.

The Young Women for ED project is one of a plethora of schemes spearheaded by Zanu PF-aligned businesspeople to prop up support for Mnangagwa. The project and many others, according to sources, are being coordinated by businesswoman Zodwa Mkandla.

Mkandla was recently appointed among a six-member fundraising committee for Zanu PF that will be reporting to the party secretary for finance Patrick Chinamasa.

The committee is chaired by flamboyant businessman Philip Chiyangwa and other members include businessman Tafadzwa Musarara, miner Scott Sakupwanya, Mkandla and Antony Pote.

The much-debated song by Rockford Roki Josphats featuring Congolese rhumba star Koffie Olomide and Tanzanian sensation Rayvanny titled Patati Patata is also part of the grand plan that seeks to lure the youths to rally behind Mnangagwa in the 2023 election.

“Madam Boss was recently ‘united’ with frenemy Mai TT and they have been hanging around together,” said a source close to the goings on.

“The duo recently showed off latest cars acquired for them by the businesspeople, popularly known as mbinga, and were handed over to them through Prophet Passion Java.”

Since receiving the top-of-the-range, Mercedes Benz Compressors from Java, the comediennes have been seen on numerous ocassions in the company of the controversial preacher and Roki.

However, on Friday Madam Boss was not part of the women who visited the president at State House and Mai TT was the entertainment personality there.

“Madam Boss could have snubbed the State House visit in a bid to save her underfire image and disassociate herself from Zanu PF,” the source said.

“She has been representing many corporate brands that might not want her to associate their name with Zanu PF and ED [Mnangagwa].”

Madam Boss has made insensitive remarks, trivialising protests over the death of a minor giving birth at a Marange church shrine. Social media users came out guns blazing attacking Madam Boss over her insensitive remarks.

Zanu PF Seke-Chikomba women’s quota MP Tatenda Mavetera, a former actress, said the Young Women for ED initiative had nothing to do with the ruling party, but was actually an agenda meant to empower young women.

“This programme was launched on August 13 by first lady Auxillia Mnangagwa through Honourable Oppah Muchinguri,” said Mavetera. “The notable people, who participated on the day, are Fungisai Mashavave, Sandra Ndebele, Mai Titi and Pauline Gundidza [Roki’s ex-wife].

“What we just want is to have an all-inclusive agenda which fosters economic development being spearheaded by President Emmerson Mnangagwa. Thats what we want!

“Since it is an all-inclusive agenda we even had Linda Masarira from the opposition and agro-based people because it’s an agro-based programme, which will look at advancing development at all levels.

“We are happy that the second republic has an all-inclusive agenda. But what we need to appreciate is that we as young women are happy to that, where we felt left out we are being recognised.”

Mavetera, without mentioning names, said some members of the initiative did not attend the State House event. Standard