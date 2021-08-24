LOOTING FEARS AS IMF RELEASES US$961M

Zimbabwe on Monday received a whopping US$961 million, its allocation under the International Monetary Fund (IMF)’s US$650 billion Special Drawing Rights (SDR) amid fears of abuse largely due to the country’s history of lack of transparency and accountability.
The SDR is largely seen as a game-changer with economic
experts expecting it to drive growth and provide the much-needed capital to
support the local economy which has suffered from a weakening local currency
and low aggregate demand.
Zimbabwe has struggled for two decades to attract fresh
funding from international financial institutions (IFIs) due to its ballooning
debt and arrears of well over US$11 billion which is almost three times the
national budget.
IMF has also cited Zimbabwe’s generally self-destructive
foreign policy, gross human rights violations, and a history of disputed
elections and lack of respect for property rights as its reasons to deny
Zimbabwe funding.
Research firm Morgan & Co recently said inflationary
pressures would be limited in 2021, bearing in mind a strong current account
balance position, now at over US$1,8 billion, and the impact of the US$1 billion SDR allocation
from IMF.
However, transparency and accountability is critical to the
delivery of the SDR in Zimbabwe with experts from the Zimbabwe Council of
Churches insisting that Treasury and the central bank should stick to IMF
guidlines in respect of allocations and prioritise the productive sector and monitor
the process to avoid abuse.
In a joint statement, the Finance ministry and the Reserve
Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) confirmed that the country had received US$961 million
from the IMF under its US$650 billion SDR allocation earmarked to provide
liquidity to the global financial system.
“The funds were deposited in the RBZ account with the IMF
for value 23 August 2021,” read the statement signed by RBZ governor John
Mangudya and Finance minister Mthuli Ncube.
The immediate impact of this support from the IMF,
according to the statement, is to increase the foreign exchange reserves
position of the country by US$961 million. This is expected to go a long way in
buttressing the stability of our domestic currency.
“The funds will be used prudently, with utmost
accountability, to support the social sectors namely health, education, and the
vulnerable groups; productive sectors that include industry, agriculture and
mining; infrastructure investment covering roads and housing; and foreign
currency reserves and contingency fund, to support our domestic currency and
macro-economic stability,” read part of the statement.
“We would like to express our great appreciation to the IMF
for this disbursement which shall be used transparently in line with the IMF
guidance note,” the Treasury chiefs said. Newsday
