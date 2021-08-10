LOCKDOWN : SHEBEEN QUEEN ARRESTED

A 32-YEAR-OLD woman from Iminyela suburb in Bulawayo was arrested last week for running a shebeen in violation of COVID-19 regulations.
Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube
confirmed the incident, saying Ntokozo Moyo, was nabbed by police based at
Western Commonage following a tip-off from the public.
“On August 3, police received a tip-off from members of the
public that there were some people patronising a shebeen during the night in
Iminyela, thereby, disregarding the curfew imposed in response to the COVID-19
pandemic. Police reacted, leading to the arrest of Moyo who resides in these
premises and is a shebeen queen,” Ncube said.
He said Moyo and her clients were fined for violating
curfew regulations. Newsday
