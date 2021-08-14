skip to main
|
skip to sidebar
Home
About
Contact
Advertise
NewsdzeZimbabwe
Our Zimbabwe Our News
Home
News
Business
Entertainment
Saturday, 14 August 2021
LOCKDOWN : NIGHT CLUB RAIDED
Saturday, August 14, 2021
NewsdzeZimbabwe
0
Posted in:
NEWS
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Older Post
Home
0 comments:
Post a Comment
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Recent Comments
Powered by Disqus
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Popular Posts
PRIEST IN SEX FOR JOB SCANDAL
A senior church priest is reported to have been sexually abusing a female student promising her employment. Rev Edmond Zambe Samutereko of...
HOOKER FLIPS AFTER CONDOM BURSTS
THERE was drama on Heroes Day along Leopold Takawira when a married man clashed with a sex worker over a burst condom. Stanley Mutema’s ne...
TOP BUSINESSMAN SUCCUMBS TO COVID-19
PROMINENT Bulawayo businessman, Mr Ashton “Ashy’s” Mpofu has succumbed to Covid-19 related complications. He died early yesterday morning ...
GMB SEIZES MLISWA'S MAIZE
THE Grain Marketing Board (GMB) has seized close to 240 000 tonnes of maize and 32 000 tonnes of soya beans from illegal grain dealers who a...
TOP PHYSICIAN SUCCUMBS TO COVID-19
Prominent specialist physician Dr Nelson Okwanga has died. He was 74. Mr Christopher Kateera, a close relative, told The Herald that Dr Okwa...
Powered by
Blogger
.
Copyright © 2018
NewsdzeZimbabwe
| All rights reserved.
Design by Free
WP Themes
| Bloggerized by
Lasantha
-
Premium Blogger Themes
Microsoft Exchange Alternative
0 comments:
Post a Comment