LEVEL 4 LOCKDOWN EXTENDED AGAIN

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has further extended the level four lockdown by another two weeks, saying more efforts were still required to contain the third wave of the pandemic although there has been a notable decrease in the number of COVID-19 infections and deaths.

“Members of the public are, therefore, urged to take this opportunity to get vaccinated,” Information minister Monica Mutsvangwa said in a statement.

“Government will continue to procure vaccines and avail them to those who are eligible and willing to be vaccinated.”

Mutsvangwa called for strict adherence to World Health Organisation (WHO) COVID-19 regulations, and urgent vaccination of the populace.

“It is also important that we continue to wear our masks, social distance and maintain all other preventive measures so that we overcome this pandemic as a nation.”

On Monday, 349 new COVID-19 cases were recorded while 44 people succumbed to the virus.

The average daily cases recorded in the past seven days fell to 352 from 366 that had been recorded on Sunday while the recovery rate stood at 88%.

Health experts have warned that more people were dying and falling sick to the virus outside health institutions and caution should be exercised in combating the virus. Newsday