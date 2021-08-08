JOE 'KODE' MUGABE DIES IN THE UK

The Caps United family has been plunged into mourning following the death of one of their most decorated former players Joe Mugabe.
His passing on comes hard on the heels of the football
fratenity, barely a month since the death of former Caps United coach Steve
Kwashi.
Kode as Mugabe was fondly known reportedly succumbed to
cancer early morning today.
At the time of his death, Mugabe was 52 and was based in
the United Kingdom, where he was spearheading a community organisation whose
thrust is assisting in the growth of junior football in Zimbabwe.
Dynamos Legend Memory Mucherahowa, who was working hand in
glove with Mugabe in UK where they both reside mourned the Caps Legend in a
Facebook post.
“Why God? This is painful and hard to accept. Joe Mugabe my
friend, you are gone. May Your Soul Rest in Peace. I am gutted,” Mucherahowa
said.
Mugabe will be remembered for his impressive exploits at
the Green Machine during the early 90s where he converted himself from an
ordinary Mabvuku-boy to become and highly rated posterboy at the club and at
national team level.
With the Harare-based club, he won so many accolades
including the 1996 Premier Soccer League title and a number of major trophies
that saw CAPS United earning the tag Cup Kings.
Mugabe was also a Soccer Star of the Year finalist in 1994,
1995, 1996 and 2001. Standard
