JOE 'KODE' MUGABE DIES IN THE UK

The Caps United family has been plunged into mourning following the death of one of their most decorated former players Joe Mugabe.

His passing on comes hard on the heels of the football fratenity, barely a month since the death of former Caps United coach Steve Kwashi.

Kode as Mugabe was fondly known reportedly succumbed to cancer early morning today.

At the time of his death, Mugabe was 52 and was based in the United Kingdom, where he was spearheading a community organisation whose thrust is assisting in the growth of junior football in Zimbabwe.

Dynamos Legend Memory Mucherahowa, who was working hand in glove with Mugabe in UK where they both reside mourned the Caps Legend in a Facebook post.

“Why God? This is painful and hard to accept. Joe Mugabe my friend, you are gone. May Your Soul Rest in Peace. I am gutted,” Mucherahowa said.

Mugabe will be remembered for his impressive exploits at the Green Machine during the early 90s where he converted himself from an ordinary Mabvuku-boy to become and highly rated posterboy at the club and at national team level.

With the Harare-based club, he won so many accolades including the 1996 Premier Soccer League title and a number of major trophies that saw CAPS United earning the tag Cup Kings.

Mugabe was also a Soccer Star of the Year finalist in 1994, 1995, 1996 and 2001. Standard