ISRAELI DUPES BUSINESSMAN OF US$4M, FLEES HARARE

AN Israeli national is on the run after he reportedly duped an investor with interests in the mining sector of nearly US$4 million, which was loaned to other companies as capital.

Ofer Sivan allegedly duped international investor and multi-millionaire Mr Gilad Shabtai of the money in profits and interests, after entrusting him to manage his investments in the country.

Mr Shabtai is the major shareholder at Adlecraft Investment (Pvt) Limited and was allegedly conned nearly US$4m that was loaned to Ming Chang Sino-Africa Mining Investment and other various companies.

According to police sources close to investigations, Sivan escaped out of the country yesterday after Mr Shabtai lodged a complaint with the police on theft of trust property charges. Herald