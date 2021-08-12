I'M BATTLING CANCER : ZEXIE MANATSA

Legendary musician Zexie Manatsa of the Tea Hobvu fame has been diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma, a cancer of plasma cells than can cause damage to the bones, immune system and kidneys.

The musician who nurtured a lot of musicians including the late Oliver Mtukudzi and Alick Macheso on Thursday morning announced that he would be taking a break to be with family as he focuses on his health.

“My wonderful family, friends and fans, today I would like to let you all know that I have recently been diagnosed of a cancer known as Multiple Myeloma.

“With the guidance from medical professionals and the support of my family, I am currently undergoing treatment to manage the condition.

“While undergoing treatment, I have chosen to spend quality time with my family and hope to get some peace and quiet while doing so,” wrote Manatsa on his Facebook page.

“I love and thank you all for your never-ending love and support.” From the Chronicle Showbiz team, we say speedy recovery Mdhara!