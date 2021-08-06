I WILL NOT QUIT, SAYS BEV

Dancer Beverly “Bev” Sibanda say she won’t leave showbiz despite the Covid-19 induced lockdown, which has kept them on the sidelines.

In an interview with H-Metro Entertainment & Lifestyle, said she has decided to diversify to make ends meet. “I’m still in showbiz, I won’t quit but we need to have side jobs to bring food on the table.

“With Covid-19, we have learnt that you must not rely on one source of income, vanhu varikungwavha-ngwavha,” she said.

Asked how she was managing on lockdown, Bev said: “I recently launched Glow Bev Beauty Care and the lockdown has affected me because I have clients both locally and internationally, so transporting my products is very difficult.

“Besides dancing, I am busy supplying my beauty products in Bulawayo, Gweru where I have other clients.”

Despite finding another source of income, Bev said her business has also been affected by Covid-19.

“My business was going so well but lockdown has disturbed a lot of things especially with my overseas clients.

“I end up selling lotions for US$80 to cover costs and people would complain but I will be trying to cover my shipping expenses.

“In the UK, I have clients as well and I have other products which I shipped there and they arrived,” she added. H Metro