I WILL NOT QUIT, SAYS BEV

Dancer Beverly “Bev” Sibanda say she won’t leave showbiz despite the Covid-19 induced lockdown, which has kept them on the sidelines.
In an interview with H-Metro Entertainment & Lifestyle,
said she has decided to diversify to make ends meet. “I’m still in showbiz, I
won’t quit but we need to have side jobs to bring food on the table.
“With Covid-19, we have learnt that you must not rely on
one source of income, vanhu
varikungwavha-ngwavha,” she said.
Asked how she was managing on lockdown, Bev said: “I
recently launched Glow Bev Beauty Care and the lockdown has affected me because
I have clients both locally and internationally, so transporting my products is
very difficult.
“Besides dancing, I am busy supplying my beauty products in
Bulawayo, Gweru where I have other clients.”
Despite finding another source of income, Bev said her
business has also been affected by Covid-19.
“My business was going so well but lockdown has disturbed a
lot of things especially with my overseas clients.
“I end up selling lotions for US$80 to cover costs and
people would complain but I will be trying to cover my shipping expenses.
“In the UK, I have clients as well and I have other
products which I shipped there and they arrived,” she added. H Metro
